Proposing a Tax Increase

Some county leaders say the only solution is to build a new jail. They're proposing a tax increase to make it happen.

Posted: Thu Aug 02 05:29:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 02 05:36:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

not even knowing how the public jail meeting wrapped up. that's how long it went in-to the night. some tax payers say -- they still have un-answered questions this morning. check out this booklet -- group of people passed out. it outlines shortfalls in the jail study. this is according to the citizens for better government group that book the book together. this "7" page document essentially says -- "our tax dollars are being wasted -- and we don't want to pay more without our questions answered." this is referring to the proposed increase to the vigo county "income tax" to pay for a new jail. august 14th will be the date to remember. that's when a vote on the local income tax increase "could" take place -- which is the next scheduled county council meeting. now -- if you can -- take a look at this video...
