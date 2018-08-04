Speech to Text for Vigo County Jail tax meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lot to think about when it comes to the future of the vigo county jail. good evening and thanks for joining us. at 10 o'clock on my fox 10 we told you why many considered tonight's meeting "exhausting"... but now -- it's up to the vigo county council to decide what to do with "your" tax dollars. news 10s alia blackburn joins us live from the vigo county jail. she explains why this potential tax increase is bringing mixed emotions. a point-7-5 percent increase "total" is on the line to help pay for the future of the vigo county jail. if it's approved -- a portion of that tax would benefit public safety. that alone was a hot topic among taxpayers and county leaders tonight. from our previous reports -- if this tax is approved -- point-2-percent would go to public safety in the county. some believe it's "unfair" that public safety is lumped in to the jail's future... because if this tax doesn't pass -- they're out of money. for local fire departments -- especially volunteer which is already strapped for cash -- there's a lot at stake. "to be honest if you take public safety out of that that would be up to the council, that's their right. i'd be banging at the door, and as far as the citizens and some of the council members that think it needs to be... i hope i see them at 8 o'clock in the morning with their application ready and theyre ready to make runs with me. "it really breaks my heart, i really would like for them to get their money... i think the last gentleman who spoke was absolutely correct... take it out of this jail." "they're using you... you're being used to sell this so the operating expenses and the bond payments can be covered. so you know, realistically, build a 30 million dollar jail do point 2." august 14th will be the date to remember. that's when a vote on the local income tax increase "could" take place -- which is the next scheduled county council meeting. outside the vigo county jail -- alia blackburn -- back to you. the terre haute police department is asking