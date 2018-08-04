Clear

Vigo County Jail tax meeting

Vigo County Jail tax meeting

Posted: Wed Aug 01 20:14:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 01 20:14:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vigo County Jail tax meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lot to think about when it comes to the future of the vigo county jail. good evening and thanks for joining us. at 10 o'clock on my fox 10 we told you why many considered tonight's meeting "exhausting"... but now -- it's up to the vigo county council to decide what to do with "your" tax dollars. news 10s alia blackburn joins us live from the vigo county jail. she explains why this potential tax increase is bringing mixed emotions. a point-7-5 percent increase "total" is on the line to help pay for the future of the vigo county jail. if it's approved -- a portion of that tax would benefit public safety. that alone was a hot topic among taxpayers and county leaders tonight. from our previous reports -- if this tax is approved -- point-2-percent would go to public safety in the county. some believe it's "unfair" that public safety is lumped in to the jail's future... because if this tax doesn't pass -- they're out of money. for local fire departments -- especially volunteer which is already strapped for cash -- there's a lot at stake. "to be honest if you take public safety out of that that would be up to the council, that's their right. i'd be banging at the door, and as far as the citizens and some of the council members that think it needs to be... i hope i see them at 8 o'clock in the morning with their application ready and theyre ready to make runs with me. "it really breaks my heart, i really would like for them to get their money... i think the last gentleman who spoke was absolutely correct... take it out of this jail." "they're using you... you're being used to sell this so the operating expenses and the bond payments can be covered. so you know, realistically, build a 30 million dollar jail do point 2." august 14th will be the date to remember. that's when a vote on the local income tax increase "could" take place -- which is the next scheduled county council meeting. outside the vigo county jail -- alia blackburn -- back to you. the terre haute police department is asking
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton