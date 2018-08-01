Clear
TH Rex rally

Rex complete rally to win 10-9 over Springfield

Posted: Wed Aug 01 19:31:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 01 19:31:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for TH Rex rally

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

but they still need wins to get the west division... the rex hosted springfield tonight, the good guys trailed five-nothing in the third when jalbert melo starts the rally for the rex....his two run single, was part of a three rbi night for melo... rex not done in the third, they would score four times.... chris whelan goes opposite field for an rbi double..... austin why-ler has been all kinds of clutch this summer for the rex....bottom fifth the slugger says ding-dong that pitch is gone..... twice the rex trailed by five runs in this game and both times they erased the deficit... the rex win a wild one tonight, 10-9 over springfield..... with two games remaining in the regular season, the rex hold a one game lead over danville for the west division title... the rex face the dans in their final two games, starting tomorrow night in terre haute... we have another high school boys basketball job that has been filled, by a coach in the area... sports 10 has
Pleasant, but warmer weather ahead.
