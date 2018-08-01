Speech to Text for Local family continues push for special needs equality

their daughter with special needs to swim at the deming park pool. the pool has decided to not change its policies. news 10's lacey clifton has more on their latest efforts. it's been a struggle to find just the right fit. "so this is the aproved coast guard device that you can get at walmart. it doesn't really do much for her when you put it on her she tips forward into the water and gets really scared." little kala steiner is living with cerebral palsy. she hasn't been able to swim at deming park pool because she can't get a coast guard approved device that suits her needs. so to the drawing board-- her dad's gone. "it allows her to move her legs in the water and propel herself around with independence instead of being held. because she's 2 and a half years old, she doesn't want to be held, she wants to play." it's a labor of love-- trying to find a safe and viable floatie option for his daughter that the parks department will allow. "you can combine it with this so it's this adapted so she can be in the water, just like walking is adapted for her." "now while the deming park pool has decided not to change its policies, the steiner's say there are bigger issues here at play. that there needs to be more inclusive actions throughout the city of terre haute." "a lot of things not just the swimming pool are hard to navigate when you have special requirements and need adaptive equipment or even just adaptive technology. it's difficult to do." steiner says that's why he's taking action by taking the governor's council's partners in policy class. "a lot of times the problem is they just don't want to rewrite a policy. so the partners in policy class teaches you how to navigate that and do it and submit it to them instead of waiting for someone else to do it." so that everywhere-- not just the pool-- kala and people like her get the adaptations they need. in terre haute lacey clifton news 10. the parks department has agreed to look at the adaptive swimming device steiner has made for kala. as for other patrons-- the parks department will have coast guard approved floatation devices for people with special needs by next year. now to the weather department... what