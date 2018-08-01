Speech to Text for ISU Football opening day

their season at home against quincy ... today the sycamores opened preseason camp, with their first official practice of the season.... it was a fasting moving, high- tempo practice, just the way second year head coach curt mallory wants its ... isu has a lot more depth this year than they did in 2017.... they also have 12 starters back... coach mallory says his guys haven't forgotten about their ohh and 11 season last year, its motivated them all offseason... coach says he already notices one big improvement from his program from one season ago! its confidence. they have confidence in themselves. they've gotten bigger and stronger. you can see they really worked. worked to get there bodies stronger. worked to get their minds sharper and its really shown. the indianpolis colts completed their sixth training camp practice today.... one of the positives from camp so far has been andrew luck... the teams star quarterback has looked good in his return from his