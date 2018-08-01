Clear
Sullivan football

Arrows have gone 27-7 over last three years

Posted: Wed Aug 01 19:27:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 01 19:27:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

practices just getting underway, expectations are high every where... down at sullivan those expectations are real .... the arrows lately have been on of the area's most successful teams ....over the last three years they've gone 27-7 and won two straight wic championships.. .. the arrows have a ton of talent and experience with 12 starters returning including star qb jack conner.... with their recent success head coach blaine powell knows other teams will be gunning for his program, but he likes what he'll be trotting out on the field this year on friday night's .... i'm very opptimistic with what we have. we have a good nucleus coming back. actually have mor size than we've had in the past. good blend of young guys and veterans. i like the way they are coming together for sure. in 29 days the indiana state football teams kicks off
Pleasant, but warmer weather ahead.
