Speech to Text for Salvation Amry back to school supply drive helps send kids to school with supplies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

student's school year started off right. that's why the salvation army in terre haute hosted a back to school supply drive. news 10 stopped by the drive earlier today. that's where we found a mother shopping for her kids .. she told news 10 the salvation army is a great way help to working parents. "my kids know that its hard for me as a parent a single mother trying to get the stuff together so that's why salvation army came in and like i said again it makes me so wonderful." the school supply drive continues tomorrow and on august 3rd. in order to take part, you'll need a picture id, birth certificate for each child, social security cards for the people in your family and proof of income for the past 30 days. today marked a strong outing from local baseball