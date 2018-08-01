Speech to Text for Getting back into the swing of the school day

on school routines. news 10's heather good spoke with a local expert... she joins us now with advice you can use to help your child succeed. [517]back to school routines-fronted pkg experts say... no matter your child's age... there are steps you can take to help them transition from summer fun to school structure. covered: simons says, "he's excited to go back to school. he misses all his friends." mom sara simons and 9- year-old son zeke are getting ready for the school year. simons says she needs to get some supplies and clothes for zeke... but she's already been getting her son back into a routine. sara simons, parent, says, "we've been going over math and simple things like that 'cause i know that he needs that extra help before school starts." experts say that's a great first step. missy burton, hamilton center clinical supervisor for child and adolescent services, says, "also be monitoring how much television and media, social media and tablets and electronics that they are getting to get them back into the focus of education instead of entertainment." organization is also important. experts say it's a good idea to have a designated spot for backbacks and homework ... and set out clothes to save time in the morning. simons says, "we have hooks by the front door where his backpack goes and he also has an organizer in his closet all throughout the week to have his outfits ready." now is also a good time to talk about homework expectations... will they need to get it done right when they get home... or can they come back to it after dinner? simons says zeke has a 8pm bedtime... and she was a little lax on it over the summer... but he is back on that schedule now. burton says, "having some structure to their day even though it's still summer, they're still not in school, is to get them up at they time they would be getting up for school." experts say parents should get their kids excited about school instead of dreading the end of summer. zeke says he is happy to go back! another tip is to take advantage of school open houses or orientations so you and your student can get comfortable with the school and teachers. and for older kids... have a conversation about the rules and what freedoms they'll have this year to avoid issues later on. having the right supplies can get your