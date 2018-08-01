Speech to Text for Family Dollar armed robbery

help tonight. [505]terre haute armed robbery-vo off top police are looking for an armed robbery suspect. you can see the suspect in this video. police say the robbery took place at the family dollar on south 3rd street in terre haute. it happened today just before noon. police say the suspect ordered the clerk to open the register. he was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash. according to authorities he had a gun. the suspect is described as a white man wearing dark clothing, sunglasses and a camo hat. if you have any information about this crime, please contact the terre haute police department.