Speech to Text for Opioid Treatment at the Hamilton Center

overdoses. good evening and thanks for joining us. it's a shocking stat... and it's not going in the right direction. listen to this, indiana saw a 32 percent increase of opioid-related emergency visits from 2009 to 20-14. it's a fight the state and the country are working hard to win. news 10s garrett brown tells us.. one local clinic is doing its part. he joins us live at the hamilton center in terre haute with the plan. earlier this year the state of indiana passed a bill allowing nine more opioid treatment centers to open. that adds to 18 current centers providing medication assisted treatment. now hamilton center is hoping to receive another one of these license's to help those with addiction. earlier this year hamilton center opened western indiana recovery services in terre haute. its one of only eighteen centers to provide methadone treatments to fight addiction. now hamilton center is ready to serve another part of the state. "we are willing to serve those individuals who are in need and if so that means that we have to go into other counties and other places to do that, then we are prepared to do that." i sat down with hamilton center ceo melvin burks. he says that they are requesting at least two of these nine license's for various counties around the state. one of which is in the wabash valley. "and knox which is close to two of our counties we have sullivan and greene." but these license's are not the only plans hamilton center has. they too hope to build a substance abuse complex in the state. the new facility would become a hub for anyone in the country in need when it comes to recovery. "it can be a state of the art where individuals across the country will be wanting to come to receive service. so its about building." it may take some time before hamilton center works on the complex or receive the additional license's. but they just know they are ready to make an impact to help those in need. "and we have close to six hundred soldiers to fight the epidemic of the opioids and treatment of mental illness and addiction." now it may be a few months before any new developments come up on both projects. but if you would like to see a list of counties up to receive one of these new clinics...we'll have that on our website at wthitv.com. reporting live in terre haute. im news 10s garrett brown. back to you.