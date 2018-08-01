Speech to Text for Wednesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

looks possible through the overnight and start the day tomorrow. sunny tomorrow, a little warmer, with a high at 86. then, clear and comfortable for your thursday night, with a low at 64. we start getting some summer back in here for the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s. the wabash valley has done it again! over the last month.. we've asked for your donations "for clear and cool tonight, a low at 62. another round of fog looks possible through the overnight and start the day tomorrow. sunny tomorrow, a little warmer, with a high at 86. then, clear and comfortable for your thursday night, with a low at 64. we start getting some summer back in here for the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s. the wabash valley has done it again! over the last month.. we've at 62. another round of fog looks possible through the overnight and start the day tomorrow. sunny tomorrow, a little warmer, with a high at 86. then, clear and comfortable for your thursday night, with a low at 64. we start getting some summer back in here for the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s. the wabash valley has done it again! over the last month.. we've at 62. another round of fog looks possible through the overnight and start the day tomorrow. sunny tomorrow, a little warmer, with a high at 86. then, clear and comfortable for your thursday night, with a low at 64. we start getting some summer back in here for the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s. the wabash valley has done it again! over the last month.. we've asked for your donations