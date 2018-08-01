Speech to Text for Moore to the Story: Terre Haute's unique Airbnb

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

buildings with stories to tell.. vacant and forgotten. but news 10's.. "rondrell moore".. found "1"-couple.. telling a very special building's story "out loud and proud". here's "moore to the story".. of a throwback.. with a modern twist. /////// [e2]gas station air bnb-pkg there's something not quite normal about this place.. right at the corner of 17th and college... 06:43:49,13 "it's just this intriguing shape buidling and we thought well.. what was it?" keep looking at it, and it all comes in focus.. it's a pit stop. they call it st. claire's but look even closer.. and you'll see it's a blast 06:56:20,09 "if your into car nostalgia." from the past... 06:56:50,08 "we've tapped into that." nat "today sinclair brings you the power of these age old petroleum crudes in sinclair dino supreme. the modern premium gasoline for modern high powered cars." nat "age of dinosaurs comes the great new name in power." it even has an appropriately named guardian from a different time.. 06:45:48,10 "clare-a-haute. so it has a little bit of its own local flair" this "neato" trip down memory lane is courtesy of betsy wilkinson and her husband. 06:59:35,07 "and we thought, you know what, we could make something out of this. " when they first saw it, it was a storage building... but they learned it was had a rich life as a gas station in the 30s. nat "gasoline. liquid power to run millions of automobiles everywhere." that's when they got the idea to buy it. 06:44:44,17 "for a while we did all of our renovations under cover. because we wanted it to be a mystery until it was ready." but this mystery holds an even bigger secret inside.. 06:57:15,27 "so the smart phone becomes their entry... nats.... we've added the comforts of home so if you're a business traveler, you've got internet, you've got cable." no longer a resting place for the rides... it's a swanky pit stop for the riders. 06:43:23,25 "it's an air bnb, brbo bookings. it's a place that you rent. it's a place that you rent by the night." yep, folks stay here. and when you step inside.. you may feel like shifting into park... and shutting down for a stylish rest... "the loft is a couple of locations up there." "nat of gumball" you may even find some fun ways to fuel up... "nat" it's all by design... from the far-out checkered floor.. to the rustic ring of license tags ... they've embraced the old "this for example is the old lift mechanism. we didn't take it out, but the lift is gone." .. and infused the new ... "gotta queen bed and it's got it's own television and cable." now... the neighborhood has a hit ... 06:48:10,19 "any one individual can see potential even if it's not its original function... thinking outside of the box, we can as a community grow, as well as tap into our original roots." putting this peculiar pit stop from a different time, at exactly the right place.. "people in this community want to see good things happen." in terre haute... with photojournalist john timm... rondrell moore news 10. ///////// to find-out the availability "of saint claire's pit stop".. visit our website "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com". "news 10 first at five".. will be right back!