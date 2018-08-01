Clear
Back to School and school buses

Back to School and school buses

Posted: Wed Aug 01 14:32:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 01 14:32:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

wabash valley.. will soon "be full of students"! [b17]b2s bus arm safety reminder-vo and "school busses".. in charge of getting "students to school".. will als "be full"! that's why "officials" want to remind motorists to be on the look-out! "news 10" spoke "with indiana state police sergeant joe watts" about obeying "school bus stop arms". "he says".. al lanes of traffic "have to stop".. "if" there's nothing separating lanes of traffic. "watts adds".. "drivers" always need to be "alert".. especially "once school goes back in session". //////// /////// "these little children that are crossing from side to side, the stop arm comes out to protect them, we want you to obey that stop arm. so, look down range when you're driving, stay off your cell phone, pay attention, you know when the school busses are going to be out, they're going to be out in the early morning hours and the late afternoon hours." /////// "watts says".. the only time yo can pass "a stopped school bus".. is "if" there's "a physical median" dividng lanes of a highway. places.. the terre haute community "could
