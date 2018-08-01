Speech to Text for Bloomfield Schools receive big STEM grant

students "in a local school district" get ready "for the workforce". news 10's.. "bureau chief".. "gary brian" explains.. they're doing it through "stem education". ////// "stem classes are becoming more and more vital in a students learning experience. that's why teachers here in bloomfield are brushing up." today teachers attended the first "teacher professional development day." the classes pair teachers with instructors from the center for p-16 research and collaboration. that center is based out of indiana university. classes taught teachers how to introduce students to hands on learning and problem solving at an earlier age. the collaboration is the result of a stem acceleration grant. the district was awarded $75,000 dollars. those funds come from the department of education. bloomfield superintendent jeff gibbony hopes the grant can give the district more structure in their learning process. "this is going to allow us to start with students as young as kindergarten. and really build as they make their way up into our junior senior high school" "classes are happening today and tomorrow for teachers. all in the hopes to be ready for the new school year. in bloomfield, gary brian, news 10." //////// many schools in the