Speech to Text for Three people behind bars on human trafficking and child molestation charges

and sexual trafficking of minors" and "child molesting". that's according "to court documents out of putnam county". "paul crowder".. along with "robert" and "april glaze".. face charges of "2"-counts "of conspiracy to commit child molesting" and "2"-counts "of the promotion of human trafficking of a minor". "police say".. "crowder" paid to "750"-dollars to take underage girls "across county lines" and "engage in sexual activity". "the incidents" reportedly took place "at a rockville area campsite", "a waveland area campground", and "a montgomery county motel" in 20-16. in an interview "with police".. "april" admitted "to selling t girls for sex" because "she" and "robert" needed the money. "if" found guilty .. all "3"-could face up to "56"-yea in prison.