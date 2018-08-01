Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today we'll start the morning off with some fog, but it clears out as we head toward the mid day. times of showers with a few sun breaks through the day, and temperatures a little warmer, getting to 80. then tonight we'll be mostly clear and mild as temperatures drop to 62. then tomorrow we'll start off with fog again, but seeing the sunshine return. warmer tomorrow at 84. president trump is back on the campaign trail. he held a rally in florida last night. as c-b-s's laura podesta explains -- the president spent morning off with some fog, but it clears out as we head toward the mid day. times of showers with a few sun breaks through the day, and temperatures a little warmer, getting to 80. then tonight we'll be mostly clear and mild as temperatures drop to 62. then tomorrow we'll start off with fog again, but seeing the sunshine return. warmer tomorrow at 84. president trump is back on the campaign trail. morning off with some fog, but it clears out as we head toward the mid day. times of showers with a few sun breaks through the day, and temperatures a little warmer, getting to 80. then tonight we'll be mostly clear and mild as temperatures drop to 62. then tomorrow we'll start off with fog again, but seeing the sunshine return. warmer tomorrow at 84. president trump is back on the campaign trail. morning off with some fog, but it clears out as we head toward the mid day. times of showers with a few sun breaks through the day, and temperatures a little warmer, getting to 80. then tonight we'll be mostly clear and mild as temperatures drop to 62. then tomorrow we'll start off with fog again, but seeing the sunshine return. warmer tomorrow at 84. president trump is back on the campaign trail.