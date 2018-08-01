Speech to Text for Back to School Shopping

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

face. ////////// if you're just now joining us -- we've been diving into this classroom list. check out what we have in the cart so far. ring up total if you're school shopping - there are ways to make it easier on yourself. 1. shop at home - see what you have 2. don't make impulse purchases that aren't necessary 3. many stores will price match -- just ask to help kids have what they need to head back to school,