August First Friday

Downtown First Friday, themed "Dog days of Summer". The Dreamery Creamery is sponsoring this fun furry event!

Posted: Wed Aug 01 05:38:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 01 05:45:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

has you feeling a little depressed - downtown terre haute has the remedy with august's first friday, themed "dog days of summer". as downtown goes to the dogs - literally - the dreamery creamery is sponsoring this fun, furry event! getting into the action of first friday is the terre haute police department k-9 division. officers will demonstrate the amazing training human and k-9 officers go through to keep the city streets safe. demos will take place in front of wise pies and pizza specials will also be offered. local veterinarians will also be on-hand down wabash ave featuring pet product samples, nail trimming, care and safety information and more. non-profit agency, "love on a leash" is also planning to attend; offering education on therapy animal training. the terre haute humane society will also join in on the fun. if you don't have a dog, will first friday be the day you go home with a new family member? "dog days of summer is one of my favorite first fridays to put on," says dth coordinator stephanie pence. "i've always been a dog owner . there is something special about celebrating that bond you have with your pet. i love seeing the giant grate danes to the little chiwawas all enjoying downtown. " going rouge from the whole "dog" theme are those crazy cats over at
