Wednesday: AM fog, time of sun & rain showers. High: 80° Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, still mild. Low: 62° Thursday: AM fog, sunny & warmer. High: 84° Detailed Forecast: We'll sart the first day of August with some fog, so give yourself some extra time when traveling to work this morning, but toward the afternoon, we'll have times of both sun and scattered showers. Temperatures today slightly warmer with highs in the 80's. Tonight mostly clear, but still mild. Lows down into the low 60's. Tomorrow more fog for the morning, but it becomes sunny & warmer. We're starting a slow warming trend, so expect temps back in the upper 80's by the end of the weekend.