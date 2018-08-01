Clear

Parke Heritage

Parke Heritage ready for inaugural football season

Posted: Tue Jul 31 19:32:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 31 19:32:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

program, but that's what several football players are getting to experience this year in parke county.... this season marks the opening year for parke heritage high school .... the wolves are made up of players from turkey run and rockville, both schools closed at the end of last year .... today parke heritage was practicing under first year head coach brian moore...i'll tell you what the longtime coach who has 187 career wins, had me wanting to put the pads on....i loved his energy.... now the last couple years have been rough for turkey run and rockville football, but together at parke heritage they have some athletes that can make the wolves a dangerous team to face this season! [501]parke heritage-sot we want to show the whole conference that, we're not just a cupcake. we're here to play. we have to work hard and try to win right now. that's the commitment we're giving them. tha'ts our attitude. we're going to get better today than we were yesterday. we're going to do that everyday. hopefully in situation where we win some football games early. congrats to wayne newton post 346.... they beat floyds knobs
