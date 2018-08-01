Clear

Danny Etling

Former THS QB putting in a lot of time on and off the field with the Patriots

Posted: Tue Jul 31 19:30:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 31 19:30:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Danny Etling

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a day off for rookie quarterback danny etling... although if you know the former terre haute south standout, you know he probably didn't take the day off.... etling is known for his tremendous work ethic, that's one of the things the patriots liked about him with then drafted in him april... danny has brought that great work ethic with him to new england... many days he's been the first one on the field and the last one off... i saw it the day i was at the pats training camp... i was also told by the new england media relations staff that the terre haute native is working just as hard off the field... he's studying the playbook and film so much, that it's not been uncommon to find danny sleeping at the patriots complex! [e6]danny etling pay-sot the indiana state football program received some good news today.... junior kicker jerry nunez has been program received some good news
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Pleasant, but warmer weather ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Jail tax meeting

Image

TH Rex rally

Image

Vance Edmondson

Image

When will the pool weather return?

Image

Local family continues push for special needs equality

Image

ISU Football opening day

Image

Sullivan football

Image

Salvation Amry back to school supply drive helps send kids to school with supplies

Image

Getting back into the swing of the school day

Image

Family Dollar armed robbery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn