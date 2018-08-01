Speech to Text for Danny Etling

a day off for rookie quarterback danny etling... although if you know the former terre haute south standout, you know he probably didn't take the day off.... etling is known for his tremendous work ethic, that's one of the things the patriots liked about him with then drafted in him april... danny has brought that great work ethic with him to new england... many days he's been the first one on the field and the last one off... i saw it the day i was at the pats training camp... i was also told by the new england media relations staff that the terre haute native is working just as hard off the field... he's studying the playbook and film so much, that it's not been uncommon to find danny sleeping at the patriots complex! [e6]danny etling pay-sot the indiana state football program received some good news today.... junior kicker jerry nunez has been program received some good news