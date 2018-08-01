Speech to Text for Care With a Bear drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local kids. w-t-h-i teamed up with azzip pizza. we hosted our care with a bear drive. all day long...we collected your donations of stuffed animals. first responders will later give those donations to local kids during emergencies. organizers say it helps kids cope during difficult times. "we want to make sure we take care of our kids. we keep them safe and try to brighten their day in an emergency." thanks to your generosity the drive collected more than 900 bears today. [c3]wx tease, stats-pod gfx now to the weather department... what are