Clear

Stuff the Bus takes place at Walmart

Posted: Tue Jul 31 19:26:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 31 19:26:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the classroom. when they do.. they'll need school supplies. that's why local organizations put together the "stuff the bus". the united way of the wabash valley teamed up with local school corporations for the event. the program stops at wal marts in several wabash valley counties. today's event took place at the wal mart east in terre haute. people were stuffing a yellow bus full of school supplies and other necessities. "there are needs all the time. kids just don't have it. you know they're struggling to get food on the table so going to get pencils and notebooks and the supplies they need is sometimes a struggle." if you couldn't donate today... there's still time. the stuff the bus event will take place tomorrow at the terre haute "south" wal mart. it's from 9 am to 5 p.m. the terre haute rex took to the field tonight.
