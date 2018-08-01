Speech to Text for Demonstration at Crisis Pregnancy Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rights... and he wants "you" to join him. news 10s alia blackburn is live in downtown terre haute ... she has more on this teen's message and why he's asking you to get involved. 17-year-old brandon grindle is planning to do a "peaceful" protest... and he's ending here near the "crisis pregnancy center". the mission -- he says -- is to bring awareness to women "and" all of their choices. playing out on a national stage... the fight for women... still continues. "we cant really ignore these issues any longer because it's grown so out of control..." and it's unfolding in front of the eyes of 17- year-old "brandon grindle"... "it's horrible how grossly mistreated women are treated in the workplace and in life in general." he's taking a gender studies class at indiana state university this summer .. there -- he says -- he found a spark to do something more. "what better way to really spark talk about it than to have a demonstration started from this class?" he's hoping to bring awareness to several issues... including "more" sex education in schools -- as well as women's rights. "we're going to start our march from root hall over on 7th and we're going to march over to the crisis pregnancy center." crisis pregnancy center offers pregnancy and sex education... however -- grindle says he believes groups -- like c-pc- -- could do more to help women understand "all" of their options. "this isn't pro-choice or pro-life, this is about women's rights to choose and have her opinions... and i don't mean choose in the sense of abortion, i mean choose her options and have access to all of those options." grindle is hopeful this will open the door to conversation ... and maybe even a step in the right direction -- during a crucial time in history. "i encourage you to come out and show your support for this whether you believe in the views or not, this is something that's bigger than just whether abortion should be legal or not." grindle says he plans to protest on thursday. he says he'll start around noon at root hall on 7th street. for now --- in terre haute -- alia blackburn -- back to you. thousands of women have filed