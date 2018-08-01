Speech to Text for Workforce Development Symposium

about 50 percent of those require something less than a bachelor's degree." indiana leaders are working to make sure hoosier students understand their options when it comes to careers. [b2]x job alert-main mon open good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. state leaders say there are 85-thousand hoosier jobs unfilled right now because employers cannot find skilled labor. wabash valley school and government leaders gathered today to learn how they can get you the training you need for jobs now ... and your kids the education they need for future jobs. news 10's heather good has more on what's being done to improve the workforce. indiana employers say they need jobs filled now... and they need more qualified workers so they can grow their businesses. now local leaders are learning what they can do to put you to good work. government leaders... school superintendent s... and others gathered here to learn more about the governor's next level jobs program and how they can get more people to work. clinton mayor jack gilfoy says there are few opportunities in his city and it can be difficult to find workers who can do the jobs available. mayor gilfoy says, "it's tough to find somebody in this day in age that has training that can actually come in and start working for you and do the job that you have to offer them." according to governor eric holcomb ... there will be a million job vacancies as baby boomers retire over the next decade ... and many new jobs require some kind of schooling or training after high school. people here learned more about the problem and what can be done to help like building connections between schools and businesses... and exposing students to career possibilities long before graduation. darrel zeck says, "students... start talking to them in high school and let them know that that four year college pathway is not the only pathway out there. there's plenty of others but most of those involve getting an additional certification or a certificate." fs: the next level jobs program focuses on training for high demand jobs like advanced manufacturing ... health... i-t... and logistics. to get these jobs filled... leaders say adults also need access to training. there are state grants available to individuals and companies to improve the workforce. mayor gilfoy says the state resources have been helpful in the past. he and other local leaders say they're eager to do more in the region. this seminar was hosted by the terre haute chamber of commerce in partnership with r-j-l solutions. for more information about job training and grants... visit our website ... wthitv.com. community leaders are learning how to fight the opioid crisis local and