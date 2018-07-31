Clear

Problems with birth control insert

Problems with birth control insert

Posted: Tue Jul 31 15:23:34 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 31 15:23:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"essure". it's a product marketed by "bayer" to be a "permanent bir control" it's a small device made of two metal coils. women say they had no idea the potential severe complications associted with it. now.. they're suing for damages. news 10s lacey clifton joins us live in the newsroom with one local woman's story. today i spoke to nichole poole-- a montezuma woman who's taking part in the lawsuit against bayer. for her-- she says it's not about being compensated-- it's about protecting others. "february 18th of 2011." a date nichole poole will never forget. the day she had outpatient surgery for the essure permanent birth control device. "i had lost my daughter the year prior, and i didn't want to lose any more babies so it seemed like the right thing to do." only the supposed "right thing to do" would soon cause poole a lot of problems. "it was a couple of years after i had had the implant. my menstrual cycles were really, really painful, i started forming more cycsts on my ovaries and things like that." poole says during that time-- she hadn't connected the dots that her symptoms and the essure device were linked. "i didn't think it was that, and it was the last thing on my mind until my friend had told me about it being recalled and she invited me to a group on facebook and just thousands of women that had had complications with this." poole ultimately had to get a historectomy to get rid of the device. what's worse-- poole says her doctor didn't warn her she could have problems from essure. "he didn't tell me any risks or exactly what it was. i was led to believe that it was just plugs in my tubes, i didn't realize it was metal coils. it was like a spring." from this experience-- poole wants to warn others to do as much research as you can before choosing a contraceptive. "just because it sounds good doesn't mean it is." bayer says it will no longer distribute or sell the essure permanent birth control device in the united states after december 31st of this year. but-- the company says the decision to stop selling the product is "not" due to safety concerns. back to you. there's a wide variety of
