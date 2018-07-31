Speech to Text for Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

the wabash valley. each county works very hard to showcase their animals, projects and their future leaders. but in vigo county.. there's a special lady who's made 4-h her passion. this year marked her 54th fair! the storm team's chris piper helped us surprise this woman who's grown from member, to leader, to family. ////// ////////// ... what is it? it's a guinea pig...a guinea pig? mary ann sedletzeck will tell you 4-h is in her blood. when we caught up with her at this year's vigo county fair she was busy judging "little critter" projects. ...so tell me what you did in here? mary ann has been involved with 4-h for the last 54 years. 10 years as a member...then immediately made a leader after that. ...mary ann is the backbone of our fair. she works diligently all year round. the real work comes "before" the fair even opens. constantly working with her kids and their projects. raising money for different events. having just as much fun as the kids do. ...we all joke that she is the epitome of the 4h motto. to make the best better because that's what she does... ..i like to have fun. i like to see the kids having fun.. mary ann will tell you the fair is a passion for her and her family. in fact she believes 4-h "is" family. ...i love your poster.. thank you...i really do! mary ann has touched many lives... generations of kids in fact. for that reason this group wanted this special lady to know she was appreciated. ...she's always helping everyone and this is just a way to give back to her and for her to feel like she actually does make a difference because she really does! ...it's amazing to see everyone get along and have the good ole fashioned fun that i know we had as kids. good ole fashioned fun is what makes this terre haute woman a "grand champion" in vig county. 4-h is a group known for growing true leaders. it's thanks to people like mary ann sedletzeck who have turned that leadership into love. //////// if your child is interested in 4-h.. call the purdue extension office or get on their facebook page. if you'd like to nominate someone or an organization for a make a difference award...you can do so on our website...wthi tv dot com. /// "news 10 first at 5" will be right back!