Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Posted: Tue Jul 31 14:56:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 31 14:56:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

half "of a new health clinic" is dedicated to walk-in patients for the community. the other half.. is designated "for north american lighting employees" and its immediate families "only". "chad thompson" "with north american lighting says".. the biggest asset to the company is its employees.. and free health care "is a huge bonus"! //////// [c3]edgar county health clinic-sot vo ////// "we see it as an opportunity not only to be an employer of choice to offer a benefit like this but we hope the employees see a value in this opportunity and we are just very thankful to have a partner like horizon health to help us make it happen." //////// more than "10"-employees are already visiting "the new health care clinic" every day. ending the month of july "on a rainy note". we go from
