Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Posted: Tue Jul 31 14:55:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 31 14:55:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

officer". "if" you walk through "the emergency room" "at terre haute regional hospital".. you'll notice this new plaque on the wall. it reads.. "officer rob pitts... terre haute police department...end of watch may 4th, 20-18". "officer pitts".. was rushed " regional's e-r" the night he was killed. "the staff there" .. wanted to do something to commemorate that loss .. and to memorialize his sacrifice. //////// /////// "..the outpouring of support for officer pitts and his family and the terre haute police department after he was killed across the community is really inspiring and ya know this was a little way that we could give back and say thank you..." ///////// "regional's medical staff".. also donated "5"-thousand- dollars "to the rob pitts scholarship fund"! "a progress report".. on a several
