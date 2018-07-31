Clear

Catholic Charities Grant

Catholic Charities Grant

from the state. it's no secret.. that food insecurity is an issue "all across indiana".. including: right here in the wabash valley. for the past decade.. "the indiana state department of agriculture" has given "catholi charities" a sizable gift to purchase food. "this year" is no different. "14"-thousand-dollars was donated "to the non-for-profit" agency director "john etling" says.. this is definitely "a big piece of the puzzle". /////// [b14]catholic charities grant-sot vo /////// "we certainly want to help families in need and do what we can in so much as that it doesn't prevent them from prevent them from doing everything that they can for themselves." //////// all the food will be purchased "within the state of indiana". "etling says".. that money breaks down to nearly "60"- thousand meals. "your help is needed"..
