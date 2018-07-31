Clear

The jail study continues

Posted: Tue Jul 31 14:49:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 31 14:49:34 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

vigo county's criminal justice system.. should wrap-up "by the end of september". "the county commissioners".. announced today.. that phase-"2" of the study is ongoing. "this phase" will look into how quickly cases proceed "through the county's criminal justice system". "r-j-s" has already determined "vigo county" is pro-active when it comes to offering programs "that reduce the jail population". so, "the commissioners" are "not" expecting a lot "by the way of recommendatio ns". /////// ////// "if they can find some other ways to help alleviate some of the long stays. that's what we're trying to find." /////////// "r-j-s justice services says".. the 2nd half of the study .. will not impact its recommendatio n "that vigo county" should build a new "527"-bed jail. "t final report" should be completed "by the end of september". "a man".. wanted "for attempte murder" .. is in custody
