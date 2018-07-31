Speech to Text for Vigo County school resource officers

resumes in just "1"-week "for vigo county". and "school safety".. is on the forefront "for local leaders". "the vigo county school corporation".. employs more than "70"- "schoo protection officers". "those officers" will go through some classroom and real-life training "on monday". but this morning .. "the school corporation", "the sheriff's office", and "the terre haute police department" gathered to discuss plans "for the upcoming school year". "the main focus" is to keep students "safe" and "calm any fears for families". /////// /////// "you'll see more security officers in buildings, so we've added to our list of men and women who work in the school system who are deputized or who are currently working as police officers in the city or county. you'll see a stronger presence of armed officers in the buildings. you'll see a tightening up of people getting into and around the buildings and how we go about ensuring that our school grounds are safe." //////// "tanoos says".. "35"-percent students and parents "are afraid to return to school". that's due to the spike in school shootings in recent years. "he says".. "if" you "hear" or "see" something suspicious.. "report it immediately". "new details".. as "the r-j-s justice services study" into