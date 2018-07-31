Speech to Text for Fighting the opioid crisis

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's tuesday, july 31st. there's no single solution "to the opioid crisis".. facing so many hoosier families. "today".. "state leaders" and "health experts" focused in on "rural communities". news 10's.. "bureau chief".. "gary brian".. explains.. "the conversation" can be a step "toward change" in the future. //////// "local and state officals met here in washington indiana. all in hopes to help fight the opioid crisis." the indiana rural health association along with the agriinstitue hosted the event. officals from the medical field as well as law enforcement were on hand. speakers discussed the issues concerning the opioid crisis and how it effects rural indiana. lieutenant governor susan crouch was the first to speak this morning. crouch says the crisis has hit rural indiana especially hard. she says a mixture of lower incomes and high prescription needs are partly to blame. recently, the state named its first drug czar to help fight the epidemic. the general assembly has taken additional steps to fight the crisis. that includes increasing and expanding the "inspect" system which monitors opioid prescriptions. however crouch says these are just the first steps. "by no means are we through. and by no means is that enough. we have to continue to work together with our local partners to ensure that no stone goes unturned and we are fighting together collaboratively to address this epidemic." "the event was one of four events to take place in the state of indiana. in washington, gary brian, news 10." /////// coming-up at "6"-o'clock "on news 10".. we'll hear