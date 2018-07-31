Speech to Text for Parke County Courthouse Renovations

it's a relief.. work "on a parke county landmark" has wrapped up. news 10's.. "lacey clifton".. joins us.. "from an interesting location" to explain. ///////// "so i'm here in the bell tower of the parke county courthouse and the clock tower room just above used to leak pretty badly. but thankfully after a few years of renovation, those problems have been solved. " parke county commissioner jim meece says this all started back in 2015. that's when leaks were discovered in the court house's clock tower. crews worked to get water to flow off the building properly and fix the leaks. but-- once crews were working on that-- they realized the issues were much deeper. the roof and guttering were in poor shape. meece says there were holes in the metal where you could see through to the ground below. he adds water also leaked into rooms lower down in the courthouse. "it's like any old house, this thing was built in 1870 so it's about 150 years old and as we began to find the reasons for the leaks it lead to more discoveries of more problems that had been going on probably for years, but it's one of those things you don't know until you get into it." "now commissioner meece says that after three long years this project is finally at a wrap. all the little problems have been worked out, and people can enjoy the courthouse in its full beauty. reporting in parke county, i'm lacey clifton for news 10." //////// scaffolding that's surrounded the courthouse throughout the project.. is set to come down "next week".