Clear

Parke County Courthouse Renovations

Parke County Courthouse Renovations

Posted: Tue Jul 31 07:21:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 31 07:21:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Parke County Courthouse Renovations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a relief.. work "on a parke county landmark" has wrapped up. news 10's.. "lacey clifton".. joins us.. "from an interesting location" to explain. ///////// "so i'm here in the bell tower of the parke county courthouse and the clock tower room just above used to leak pretty badly. but thankfully after a few years of renovation, those problems have been solved. " parke county commissioner jim meece says this all started back in 2015. that's when leaks were discovered in the court house's clock tower. crews worked to get water to flow off the building properly and fix the leaks. but-- once crews were working on that-- they realized the issues were much deeper. the roof and guttering were in poor shape. meece says there were holes in the metal where you could see through to the ground below. he adds water also leaked into rooms lower down in the courthouse. "it's like any old house, this thing was built in 1870 so it's about 150 years old and as we began to find the reasons for the leaks it lead to more discoveries of more problems that had been going on probably for years, but it's one of those things you don't know until you get into it." "now commissioner meece says that after three long years this project is finally at a wrap. all the little problems have been worked out, and people can enjoy the courthouse in its full beauty. reporting in parke county, i'm lacey clifton for news 10." //////// scaffolding that's surrounded the courthouse throughout the project.. is set to come down "next week". storm team-"10".. is "on alert for
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests