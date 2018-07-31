Clear

Fight 4 My Mom ALS Walk A Thon

Saturday at ISU Memorial Stadium.

the als community of the wabash valley at the 1st annual fight 4 my mom als walk a thon on saturday at isu memorial stadium! this walk a thon is in dedication of everyone affected by als. come out to show your support and help us walk to cure als. every lap walked puts us one step closer to finding a cure. our story as told by amy hutson in april of 2016 my mom, chris roy, was diagnosed with als. for those who may not know als is a disease of the parts of the nervous system that control voluntary muscle movement. in als, motor neurons are gradually lost. as these motor neurons are lost, the muscles they control become weak and then nonfunctional. as you can imagine, this was devastating for my mom. when you hear such news of a loved one facing a struggle, you want to help in every way you can to ease the struggle they're encountering. my family and mom's friends were left wondering how we could help my mom fight a disease that had no cure or treatment. one day i woke with an idea. after communicating this idea to my mom and all who love her, fight 4 my mom began. our goal is to spread awareness in the community of what als is and also raise money to donate to the als association to fund research for a cure. race day event schedule - 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. - race day registration and packet pickup - 10:45 a.m. - pre-race ceremony - 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. - fight 4 your mom walk a thon - 3:00 p.m. - fight 4 your mom awards ceremony $20/person 870-2715 fight4mymomwa lkathon.i tsyourrace.com hutson.
