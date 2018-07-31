Speech to Text for Lyford project turned dangerous

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the lyford "y". that's in parke county. drivers aren't following construction or traffic changes. now -- police are involved. news 10's kiley thomas is live at the intersection to explain the problem. ////////// we were live here at the lyford y not even "2" weeks ago. we were telling you this stretch of the road would be shut down to all drivers. we showed you this map -- to indicate which section is under construction first. that's the highlighted area you see there on your screen. now -- a new problem is arrising. in-dot says drivers heading south on "u-s 41" are still turning on to "state road 1- 63". this is illegal. i want to show you why this is so dangerous. if a driver dis-obeys the construction -- they are turning into on-coming traffic with a green light. quick recipe for someone getting hurt. police wrote several tickets this weekend for drivers ignoring the de-tour. they also discovered another major problem just one week into construction. what that is -- 30 minutes. live -- kt news 10. the owners of ride the ducks branson" are facing their 1st lawsuit. the federal lawsuit says an even bigger issue this morning. in-dot says drivers are not following the law. you'll find the problem at the lyford "y" in parke county. the highlighted section -- you see there on your screen is shut down. in-dot says drivers are ignoring the traffic signals. news 10's kiley thomas is live at the intersection to tell us more.. about this problem. ////////// at "5:30" -- we showed you the heart of the problem. in-dot says drivers heading south on "u-s 41" are still turning on to "state road 1- 63" -- right here. not only is this illegal -- but it's extremely dangerous. that's because those drivers are then turning into on-coming traffic with a green light. police wrote several tickets for this issue. this comes just one week into construction. there's a second problem in-dot is discovering. a worker says drivers are running red lights rather than waiting on the light to turn green. this again -- puts drivers in danger as they are driving into on-coming traffic with a green light. what have we noticed so far this morning???? in-dot is stressing this morning -- drivers need to obey all signals and de- tour routes in work zones. expect construction until september when the project is expected to wrap up. live -- kt news 10. phase "2" of construction on south 7th street in terre