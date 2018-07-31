Speech to Text for West Vigo football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the west division....head coach jeff cobb has seen his vikings go five and five in each of the last two seasons.... west vigo got after it in their first practice...i enjoyed this....the lineman had a tire pull contest, senior gunner smith won right here ... with more than 60 players in the program, west vigo has more depth than years past.... they also have several key play makers returning....thi s program says there tired of being a five-hundred team, they want to take that next step.... last year was kind of laid back at practice. putting the foot down this year and getting the work done. we'll definitely have a chip on our shoulder. we had a couple games in our minds that we let get away from us. we were 5-5 and could of very easily been 7-3. little bit different attitude this year. don't forget....sports 10's