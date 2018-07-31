Speech to Text for Northview football

again be very competitive, especially in the west division..... northview is one of the teams that'll be in the mix... the rain this morning forced the knights to hold their first practice of the season indoors.... expectations are pretty high out in brazil.....the knights are coming off a seven and three campaign, it was their fifth straight winning season.... six times last year they scored 40 or more points and with their star qb trey shaw, along with running back mj shelton and wide out trevor cook among several starters returning ..... northview is going to be a lot of fun to watch... we got a ton of guys back with varsity experience. our skill guys, qb, rb and receivers. they are all back. a lot of experience back up front. our expectation is high. usually know for being a power team. this year spread it out. have a lot of quick guys. a lot of guys that can move a lot. this year more spread and quick. using that to our advantage. west vigo is hoping to make some noise in