Clear

Northview football

Knights have had five straight winning seasons

Posted: Mon Jul 30 19:39:07 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 30 19:39:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Northview football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

again be very competitive, especially in the west division..... northview is one of the teams that'll be in the mix... the rain this morning forced the knights to hold their first practice of the season indoors.... expectations are pretty high out in brazil.....the knights are coming off a seven and three campaign, it was their fifth straight winning season.... six times last year they scored 40 or more points and with their star qb trey shaw, along with running back mj shelton and wide out trevor cook among several starters returning ..... northview is going to be a lot of fun to watch... we got a ton of guys back with varsity experience. our skill guys, qb, rb and receivers. they are all back. a lot of experience back up front. our expectation is high. usually know for being a power team. this year spread it out. have a lot of quick guys. a lot of guys that can move a lot. this year more spread and quick. using that to our advantage. west vigo is hoping to make some noise in
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests