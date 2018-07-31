Speech to Text for How much rain did we get? Eric Stidman has the answer

rain fall totals at the studio: 1.75" a few more scattered showers look possible tonight, with lows dropping to 65. then, a little more rain looks possible tomorrow; with new amounts up to half a inch. highs tomorrow get to 77. showers begin to taper off tomorrow night; lows at 61. then, a decent wednesday, sunshine makes a comeback with highs in the low 80s.