Speech to Text for Taylor Mason fundraiser

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today, you were also supporting a good cause. the restaurant held a fundraiser for "taylor mason" of marshall, illinois. taylor has a-m-l. that's acute myeloid leukemia. she'll soon be going through chemotherapy treatments and undergoing a stem cell transplant. if you presented a flier when buying your food tonight... texas roadhouse donated 10 percent of the total. "taylor's a fighter. she's been a fighter from day one. it's not very often you see that fight leave her eyes." "thank you to everyone for your generosity, support, prayers" the money will be used to pay for taylor's medical and travel expenses. today marked the first day of practice for high