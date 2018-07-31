Speech to Text for THS football

to hold their first practice of the season..... the braves have some talent, including division one prospects in quarterback collins turner and senior tight end and defensive standout kenyon sholty... terre haute south went three and eight last year, but they feel they were much better than that... half of their games were decided by a touchdown or less.... south has won just five games the last three years....the braves seniors say this year is going to be different for them! i'm extremely tired of the losing. i'm a very competitive guy. the wins make it all worth while. we have the buy in. their hungry. they saw from last year that this team is very