New app for school lunch

all the stress that comes with heading back to the books... vigo county is hoping to make the transition easier for you and your family. news 10s alia blackburn is live in the newsroom... she explains how a new tool is granting parents more access to their child. if you're a vigo county parent -- you probably received this post card in the mail last week. the school corporation is alerting parents a couple new tools that are creating less room for error -- and more access to your child's lunch account. very soon... vigo county school buses will be carrying students to a new school year... kids head back to the classroom august 8th ... and a lot of them -- will come hungry... 28.46.29 "the trays inside terre haute, they're clean... the kids are eating what we serve." the food services office is often busy this time of year... coordinator "tom lentes" says they normally sift through thousands of applications for hungry kids... 22.35.28 "we're based over 56 percent free/reduced ...so we've got a significant amount of applications..." but technology is making the work load easier... parents can now apply for the free and reduced lunch process online. it's pretty easy -- so we're walking you through it. there's a direct link on the school corporation's website ... click it -- and it takes you to "my school apps". that's where you can find vigo county schools in a matter of clicks on the search bar... and it leads you to the start of your application process. but that's not all vigo county is rolling out -- another tool -- is bringing lunch period -- straight to your phone. 23.16.17 "parents can now pay for their student's accounts or put money on their student's account online.." "myschoolbucks" is available online or your smart device. by creating a "free" profile -- yo can see "what" your child is eating and "how much" is in their account. for a 2-dollar convenience fee -- lentes says you can also drop money in it. 23.34.13 "they can look at setting up minimums that'll send you an email, or i believe even a text message, to let you know when your child gets down to $2 or might get down to $5." and it's a tool some of you said you can't wait to try... our twitter poll showed majority of parents "absolutely" plan on using "myschoolbucks"... for the school corporation -- the feeling is mutual. 25.21.21 "taken us a while, but we've taken that leap and i believe it's going to be, i know it's going to be, a great program for us." we have links to the online free and reduced application -- and the myschoolbucks app on our website. that's wthi-tv-dot-com. there you can also find contact information for food services in case you have any direct questions. in the newsroom -- alia blackburn -- back to you. the first day of school is closing in for students