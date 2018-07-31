Clear

New app for school lunch

New app for school lunch

Posted: Mon Jul 30 19:31:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 30 19:31:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for New app for school lunch

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

all the stress that comes with heading back to the books... vigo county is hoping to make the transition easier for you and your family. news 10s alia blackburn is live in the newsroom... she explains how a new tool is granting parents more access to their child. if you're a vigo county parent -- you probably received this post card in the mail last week. the school corporation is alerting parents a couple new tools that are creating less room for error -- and more access to your child's lunch account. very soon... vigo county school buses will be carrying students to a new school year... kids head back to the classroom august 8th ... and a lot of them -- will come hungry... 28.46.29 "the trays inside terre haute, they're clean... the kids are eating what we serve." the food services office is often busy this time of year... coordinator "tom lentes" says they normally sift through thousands of applications for hungry kids... 22.35.28 "we're based over 56 percent free/reduced ...so we've got a significant amount of applications..." but technology is making the work load easier... parents can now apply for the free and reduced lunch process online. it's pretty easy -- so we're walking you through it. there's a direct link on the school corporation's website ... click it -- and it takes you to "my school apps". that's where you can find vigo county schools in a matter of clicks on the search bar... and it leads you to the start of your application process. but that's not all vigo county is rolling out -- another tool -- is bringing lunch period -- straight to your phone. 23.16.17 "parents can now pay for their student's accounts or put money on their student's account online.." "myschoolbucks" is available online or your smart device. by creating a "free" profile -- yo can see "what" your child is eating and "how much" is in their account. for a 2-dollar convenience fee -- lentes says you can also drop money in it. 23.34.13 "they can look at setting up minimums that'll send you an email, or i believe even a text message, to let you know when your child gets down to $2 or might get down to $5." and it's a tool some of you said you can't wait to try... our twitter poll showed majority of parents "absolutely" plan on using "myschoolbucks"... for the school corporation -- the feeling is mutual. 25.21.21 "taken us a while, but we've taken that leap and i believe it's going to be, i know it's going to be, a great program for us." we have links to the online free and reduced application -- and the myschoolbucks app on our website. that's wthi-tv-dot-com. there you can also find contact information for food services in case you have any direct questions. in the newsroom -- alia blackburn -- back to you. the first day of school is closing in for students
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests