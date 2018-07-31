Speech to Text for THN FOOTBALL

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

practice of the 2018 season for our indiana high school football teams .... only fitting the teams had a chilly and wet day, kind of like what they'll see during the fall.... terre haute north was one of our first teams to hit the practice field, the patriots were out in the rain bright and early at 7 am.... north last year won their most games since 2013 and the patriots brought home just their third sectional title in program history..... the pats have a couple of special seniors in qb tristen elder and center jack sherman .... north believes if they can get a couple of new guys to step up, than they have the potential to have another big season! we do have a nice mix of veterans and young guys. a lot of guys that have played a lot of football, but have a lot of holes to fill. see who are big play makers will be. see who steps up and fill those voids. going to have to have some guys step up. upper class leadership is going to set us apart from other teams. terre haute south waited until this afternoon to