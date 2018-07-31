Clear

THN FOOTBALL

TH North coming off sectional title

Posted: Mon Jul 30 19:29:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 30 19:29:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for THN FOOTBALL

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

practice of the 2018 season for our indiana high school football teams .... only fitting the teams had a chilly and wet day, kind of like what they'll see during the fall.... terre haute north was one of our first teams to hit the practice field, the patriots were out in the rain bright and early at 7 am.... north last year won their most games since 2013 and the patriots brought home just their third sectional title in program history..... the pats have a couple of special seniors in qb tristen elder and center jack sherman .... north believes if they can get a couple of new guys to step up, than they have the potential to have another big season! we do have a nice mix of veterans and young guys. a lot of guys that have played a lot of football, but have a lot of holes to fill. see who are big play makers will be. see who steps up and fill those voids. going to have to have some guys step up. upper class leadership is going to set us apart from other teams. terre haute south waited until this afternoon to
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests