Active shooter training coming to Terre Haute City Hall

to help keep you safe. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. terre haute police officers will conduct active shooter training at city hall later this week. news 10's heather good is live at city hall. she joins us now with more on what to expect. city hall will close a little early wednesday so employees can undergo active shooter training. the mayor says the exercise will better prepare staff -- and in turn -- protect the public. terre haute mayor duke bennett says he wants to be prepared if an active shooter were to target city hall. he has asked police to conduct training... so employees know what to do and so the public can feel safe. mayor bennett explains the training will be as close to real life as they can get. mayor bennett says, "they'll come in and they will fire some blanks off in order to let people hear what that sounds like, the echos in the building." around sixty employees will participate in the hour long training. mayor bennett says, "when this exercise begins we will all walk through the process of what we do in the event of an active shooter so when it starts then everybody will have to do the things that they had planned to do and then we can kind of debrief after that once we're completed with that exercise." thpd declined to give specifics about the training but say it will be similar to what is done with the school corporation. ryan adamson says, "it's for their safety, it's for our safety to tell them what we expect when we show up, what they can expect from us whenever we're here and at the end of the day it creates a safer environment for everybody, not only for the people here but for the people who work at city hall." the mayor says employees will have the opportunity to talk about their concerns and areas in need of improvement. more training may also be scheduled for other city government agencies. mayor bennett says, "for people on the outside, they want to feel safe coming places whether it's the courthouse, city hall or the mall or you name it we want them to feel safe so the bottom line is we want to be prepared." the training will start wednesday... just before three... according to the mayor ... so he suggests getting your business done prior to that or waiting until thursday. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10.