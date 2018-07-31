Speech to Text for Dale Turner write a book

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

journey! dale turner is author of "turner's big radio and record adventure." he started working at w- t-h-i radio in the 19--70's. turner quickly became the a-m country morning d-j and program director. he also spent 15 years with r-c-a records, helping represent major names in country music. turner talks about all of his experiences in his book. it's been a wonderful blessing all these years to earn a living in music.. either playing the music.. or promoting the music. turner says the time he spent in the valley was key to his career. he wrote the book to leave behind a deep understanding for future generations. we've linked you to how to get a copy at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. [k3]weather recap-los today rain is sticking around the valley,