Speech to Text for CASY working on teen room

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at "chances and services for youth" will have something new. volunteers helped work on a new room for teens to hang out at the facility. before.. a basketball court was the only thing designated for teens. the new room will have areas for movies .. games.. art and more.. it's been a project in the works for some time. we've had dancers.. we've had donors lots of people have come forward with money. we've had other volunteers come through and paint the walls add new carpeting but we needed to add more of the finishing touches and we needed the extra hands. the united way recently put on the "day of service event." news 10 will keep you updated when the room is completed.