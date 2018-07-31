Speech to Text for Spin Bike program refunds

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be getting your money. we told you last week the "spin bike program" was ending. the company's c-e-o issued a statement saying "monthly and annual spin unlimited pass holders will all receive pro-rated refunds." that will happen once the system is fully shut down. users will get a form to get their refund in their emails. "isu's office of sustainability" says "spin" is donating the bikes to i-s-u. the office will be working to get the bikes-- and a new bike share program in place in the coming months. thanks to "serve the valley".. teenagers