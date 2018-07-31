Speech to Text for Vincennes school updates

and some students may be attending classes in an unusual facility. news 10 bureau chief gary brian joins us live to tell us more. [b17]vincennes school updates-live pkg the renovation project for the vincennes community school corpoation has hit its halfway mark. as construction continues, some students may be coming here instead of their usual classroom. things are usually quiet during the week at your local church. but that wont be the case at free methodist church this year. that's because of the elementry school renovation project in vincennes. "it's been really a wonderful thing. and we have felt truly blessed by having those school kids in our building everyday of the week. it's really fun." associate pastor penny ewert says the church has been working directly with the schools. "it's been very much give and take. but very much cooperative. very, whatever you need we'll see that it gets done." four churches will accomodate students from vigo elementry this year. that's as the school gets its round of renovations. "we wanted to keep the students completely out of the remodel. but in order for that to happen we had to have some community partners step up and they certainly did. and we're appreciative for that." next school year students from franklin elementry will fill these rooms. they will be the last group of students to be relocated. "everything continues to be on schedule. from our standpoint, because we're having to relocate students off campus, we have to keep things moving in a direction that we're currently progressing in." the entire project is scheduled to wrap up in the summer of 2020. until then students will continue to learn in these halls. "it's just been, like i said, a great partnership. couldn't ask for anything better." the entire project will cost the corporation 40 million dollars. school starts on august ninth. live in vincennes, gary brian, news 10.