Man arrested for attempted theft in Clay County

tried to steal a trailer. it happened early yesterday morning in clay county. police were monitoring the area of county road 200 west and "summit lawn cemetery". that's in connection to a number of thefts.. burgleries .. and suspicious person sightings since july 18th. police say they found three people trying to steal a trailer. police arrested "drew atkinson" of brazil, indiana. he faces charges of attempted theft.. escape...and trespassing. atkinson briefly escaped custody while being escorted into the clay county jail. but police say they quickly nabbed him. the other two people in the car were not charged. an illinois teenager accused of