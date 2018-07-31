Speech to Text for Businesses feeling the burn of property taxes

looking for legal protection. that's after their tax assessments weren't what they were expecting. good evening and thanks for joining us. it's a topic people all over vigo county are still trying to figure out. we've told you before how residental property owners are dealing with the high assessments. now business owners are worried about their future. news 10s sarah lehman is live in the newsroom. she explains what they're willing to do to find a solution. patrece rondrell ... its been a few weeks since property tax assessments came out in the mail. residential and commercial owners were hit hard with big increases. we saw people who's increase went up by one thousand dollars to millions of dollars. local businesses are worried that could lead to empty store fronts. top guns of terre haute was closed last night. but they were still full of people that's because there was a meeting with local business owners about their property tax assessments. "hopefully we can come to some sort of common ground. you know at the moment we have a lot of local businesses that are truly going to be forced into bankruptcy." brian dorsett of dorsett automotive is one of the businesses affected. "i hadn't actually gotten it yet i was already getting calls from business owners they were just blown away they wanted to know what kind of increase we received . it's just a huge number three times what we used to pay. it's almost unimaginable." businesses all over the south side are being impacted "on the commercial side of things anything from i-70 south was dramatically, major increase," a lot of those businesses are looking to legal aid to help them with the appeals process and beyond. dorsett says the businssess are going to be spending a lot of money of that kind of council. "we're going to have to probably look at is there a way for us to recover some of those funds." but everyone has to work together. "economic development council if they want this place to thrive we've got to colloborate to make it thrive. county officials, city officials need to all work together." i did talk with ellis on the phone today. he said things could go one of two ways. either assessments stay the same and businessess go bankrupt. or they win their appeals and consider suing to get back money they had to spend on legal aid. live in the newsroom sarah lehman news 10. back to you .